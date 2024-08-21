Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

DMXF opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $692.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

