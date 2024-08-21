Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 104 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

ESGU opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

