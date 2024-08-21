Continuum Advisory LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XJUN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of XJUN stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

