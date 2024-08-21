Continuum Advisory LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.