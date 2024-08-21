Continuum Advisory LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.