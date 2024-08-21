Continuum Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.