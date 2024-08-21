Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

