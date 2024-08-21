Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:NETL opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th.

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

