Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

