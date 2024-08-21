Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.