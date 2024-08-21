ConvaTec Group PLC (CNVVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNVVY. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

