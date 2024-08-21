Coty (NYSE:COTY) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 946,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. Coty has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 733.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

