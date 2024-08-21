D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 53,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 95,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$23.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
