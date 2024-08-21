Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 3,943 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,653,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 574,916 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 360,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,053,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 158,970 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 9,694,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,465,590. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

