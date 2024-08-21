Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 5,353 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.15. 54,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $103.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.