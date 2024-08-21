Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 722 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 175,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

