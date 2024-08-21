Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 49,815 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 71,187 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $441.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

