Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.15.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

