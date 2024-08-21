Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. 1,029,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,019,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

