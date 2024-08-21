Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after buying an additional 161,762 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $133,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. 48,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

