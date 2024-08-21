Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,742,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,495,406 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

