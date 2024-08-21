Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,401 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ITT by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.49. 6,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

