Dakota Wealth Management Buys 30 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,145,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Markel Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,552.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,564.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,536.16.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
