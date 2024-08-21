Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 10,901 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. 479,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,508. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

