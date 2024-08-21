Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 239,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,013. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

