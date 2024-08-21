Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Knife River alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 53.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 112.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 311.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE:KNF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.