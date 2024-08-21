Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,198,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 12,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

