Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Watsco by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

Watsco stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

