Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,427. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.