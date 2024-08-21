Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 521,117 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,949,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $130.06. 10,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,597. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

