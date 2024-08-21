Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after purchasing an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,478,000 after purchasing an additional 217,720 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.27. 22,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,184. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

