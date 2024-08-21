Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $188,476,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $143,999,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

