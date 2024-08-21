Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,398,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 798,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 583,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 375,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 274,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 198,177 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.5%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.74. 2,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,080. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.57.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%.



BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.



