Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. 12,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

