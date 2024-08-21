Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,775,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $3,702,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.09. 460,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.40%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

