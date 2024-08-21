Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares in the company, valued at $31,484,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,672 shares of company stock valued at $43,021,265. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.94. The stock had a trading volume of 159,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of -248.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.