Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,390. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

