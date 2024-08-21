Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Bank of America raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,503. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

