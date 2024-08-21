Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ventas by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Ventas Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VTR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. 120,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,554. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.