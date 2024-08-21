Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,560. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.