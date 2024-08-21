Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.97 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.77. The company had a trading volume of 489,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

