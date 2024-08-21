Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

