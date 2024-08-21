Dakota Wealth Management Has $25.60 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 152,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,610 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.89. 616,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,077,803. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $453.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

