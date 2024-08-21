Dakota Wealth Management Has $332,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,229,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSPT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. 39,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

