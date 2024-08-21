Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $1,195.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,078.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $999.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

