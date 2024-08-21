Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 240,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720,078. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

