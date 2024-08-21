Dakota Wealth Management Invests $297,000 in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,396. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

