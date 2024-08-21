Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 869.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

BA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.25. The company had a trading volume of 380,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.87. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

