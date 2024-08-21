Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.00. 19,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,621. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

