Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 349,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,707. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

